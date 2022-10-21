Woman and three men charged for motor vehicle heist

The Portmore police have charged a woman and three men in relation to a robbery, which took place over a week ago in the municipality.

They are labourers Nikkhail Angus, 25, Richard Beckford, 23, Tanecia Palmer, 23, and Joel Saunders, 23, all of Fitzgerald Avenue addresses in Portmore.

They have been charged with robbery with aggravation, conspiracy to robbery and unlawful wounding.

The police say about 6:05 a.m., October 12, the four accused robbed a woman of her motor car at the intersection of Braeton Road and Braeton Boulevard in Portmore.

They were subsequently intercepted by the police and charged on Thursday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They are scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on November 1.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.