Gov’t to streamline diaspora support for community projects

The Government has set up a mechanism to allow the diaspora to be more involved in the support of community development projects in Jamaica.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) at a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Ministry’s offices, in downtown Kingston.

The MOU establishes a framework through which resources from the diaspora can support community-based projects.

In his remarks, state minister with responsibility for diaspora affairs in the ministry, Senator Leslie Campbell, said that through the agreement, funds would be used for the transformation of vulnerable communities and others declared under the Law Reform Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) Act 2017.

He said that some of the projects under the programme will include skills training, the development of youth education and recreation (YER), entrepreneurial workshops and community infrastructure.

“This MOU, we believe, provides the opportunity to achieve all four goals in the communities which will be impacted,” he said.

Senator Campbell said that the diaspora has been contributing to vulnerable communities in areas such as education, health and sport.

“The signing and subsequent implementation of this MOU will undoubtedly allow for a more targeted approach towards meeting the specific needs of the selected communities,” he added.

Senator Campbell said the agreement has been long in the making, noting that rigorous consultations were held with various entities to ensure “that all the fiduciary responsibilities were adequately served”.

Managing director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, told JIS News that the mechanism that was set up was no different from those used by JSIF to manage resources from multilateral organisations for community development.

“One of the things that we have been discussing over the years is how to create a mechanism or a vehicle that the diaspora could contribute to, that they could have the trust in knowing that once the funding has been remitted to Jamaica, that it can be fully accountable and traceable,” he said.

He explained that the funds, which will be transferred to JSIF through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, will be targeted towards the creation of small water-supply systems, the equipping of clinics and health centres, training for small business enterprises support, as well as working with the youths in creating better employment opportunities.

“It’s a great initiative, and I think it is a way we could engage so many of the millions of Jamaicans overseas that I know have a strong desire to contribute and give back to Jamaica, and I am happy for that,” Senator Campbell said.

JIS