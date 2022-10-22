Rushane 'Chizzie' Patterson named person of interest in death of influencer Slickianna

The police have named Rushane 'Chizzie' Patterson, as a person of interest in the death of social media influencer Aneka 'Slickianna' Townsend.

Patterson is from Prospect district in Hanover, the police said in a statement released on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

"Investigators believe Patterson can assist them in advancing the probe into Townsend's death," it said.

The man has been given until 5 p.m. this evening to report to the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James.

Meanwhile, the police said a motor vehicle was seized during a series of operations conducted in a neighbouring parish. They gave no further details.

The body of the 35-year-old was fished from the sea in Reading St James on Friday, and positively identified by her mother on Saturday.

The businesswoman who was also known as 'Kayan', lived on Waterloo Road in St Andrew.

Reports are that about 9:30 a. m, on Friday, persons went to the beach and discovered the partially decomposing body floating in the water.

They summoned the police.

The marine police removed the body from the water.

A towel covered in what appeared to have been blood and a wig were among items removed from the scene.

