Schoolboys among four charged in Portmore robbery

Two 15-year-old boys are among four persons charged with the robbery of a couple in Portmore St Catherine earlier this month.

The names of the boys cannot be disclosed because the are minors.

The other two persons are 22-year-old Janiel 'Harry' Lewin and Khiel 'British' Morrison, 19.

All four were charged on Saturday with robbery with aggravation.

Reports are that about 9:20 p.m. on October 15, the couple was walking along the Braeton Main Road in the municipality when they were allegedly attacked by the knife-wielding robbers.

The men reportedly took cash, cellular phones and other items before escaping in a motor vehicle.

The police were contacted and the vehicle was intercepted along Dawkins Drive in Portmore.

The quartet was taken into custody.

They are to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on November 8.

- Rasbert Turner

