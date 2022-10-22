Two men arrested over gun seizures in Westmoreland and St Andrew

Two men have been arrested over the seizure of two guns in separate incidents in Westmoreland and St Andrew on Friday.

A firearm and five rounds of ammunition were recovered during a joint police-military operation in Top Geneva district, Grange Hill in Westmoreland.

Reports from the Morgan's Bridge Police are that about 12:30 p.m., the members of the security forces were in the area when they saw a man standing at a shop.

Upon seeing the team, the man reportedly entered the building.

According to the police, his actions aroused their suspicion and he was accosted and searched. The shop was also searched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the process, one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in the shop.

The man was arrested.

The Hunts Bay police made the seizure in St Andrew, during an operation on Maple View Road.

Reports are that about 9:50 p.m., the police team was in the area when they allegedly saw a man along the roadway acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The man was accosted, searched and one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was taken into custody.

The police say further investigations are under way in both cases.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.