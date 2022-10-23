Alleged Clansman members linked to attempted murder at primary school remanded

The three men whose alleged attempt to murder a man at the Friendship Primary School in St Catherine was thwarted earlier this month, were further remanded following a court appearance on Friday.

Ricardo Nelson, Kemar Francis and Odain Barnes of Clarendon and St Catherine addresses, have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

During the hearing in the St Catherine Parish Court, presiding judge Desiree Alleyne ordered the matter transferred to the Gun Court.

The matter is set for its first hearing in that jurisdiction on November 4, so the men will remain in custody until then.

Allegations are that about 1 p.m. on October 6, the male motorist observed he was being trailed by the accused men, and diverted to the school's compound, where parents and children had gathered.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were alerted and a quick response team intercepted the car in the school's parking lot with the three men.

When the vehicle was searched, two illegal handguns were allegedly discovered inside.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's crime portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said then that: “The action of the police was to avert the murder of a male who was marked for death by men aligned to the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman gang.”

The gang is a notorious criminal organisation based in St Catherine.

The police said one of the men arrested was charged two to three years ago in Clarendon in relation to a double murder and was out on bail.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.