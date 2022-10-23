'Anywhere not safe to live, Comrades live there' - JLP's Juliet Holness

Juliet Holness, an MP from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), claims that anywhere that is "not safe to live, Comrades live there", in a lament about how politics in Jamaica has been used to influence the selection of unfit places for human settlement.

Holness was guest speaker at the party's Norbrook divisional meeting on Sunday at the Constant Spring Primary School in the St Andrew North Central constituency that is represented by Labour and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda.

“Everywhere in my constituency that is unsafe to live, Comrades live there. Yuh hear what mi seh? Everywhere in my constituency that it is not safe to live, Comrades live there" said the MP of her St Andrew East Rural constituency.

“Anywhere where river going to wash away, Comrades live there; Anywhere that is a garbage dump, Comrades live there and is not Labour party put them there,” she added, acknowledging that the topic was an 'uncomfortable' one.

According to her, it is time Jamaicans assess who "really cares about you".

“Because the places they (PNP) put people to live they would never live for a minute. They would never want to visit and walk through,” Holness, also a real estate developer, asserted.

Her comments come in the middle of a firestorm over the demolition of unfinished houses on the outskirts of the Clifton community bordering the Greater Bernard Lodge Development in St Catherine.

The settlement was taking place in St Catherine Southern, a constituency represented by Fitz Jackson of the PNP.

The demolition, authorised by Prime Minister Andrew Holness two weeks ago, has stirred mixed emotions among Jamaicans as debate rages about squatting.

Juliet Holness is the wife of the prime minister.

The case has also renewed a national argument about land access and ownership.

Approximately 20 per cent of Jamaica's population resides in squatter settlements.

Just over 700 such informal settlements spread across Jamaica have so far been identified, according to the Squatter Management Unit, based in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, many of which are melting pots of Jamaica's most sinister social, political and economic ills.

Often, these communities are also hotbeds for crime.

- Kimone Francis

