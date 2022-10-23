The fine art of witnessing

When we say we are witnessing something, it generally means experiencing events with your eyes open. When we manifest the same on a spiritual plane, it becomes an art – which is seen and felt. To appreciate the beauty around us and take joy in simple pleasures – it makes life blissful.

The art of witnessing can be more meaningful if we bring ourselves to connect the dots between what we witness. This is both external and within us, wherein what our mind and soul feels is in sync with what we are seeking to witness. This gives us a great appreciation of what is happening around us.

Being fully aware of the happenings in the moment makes you a witness of that activity.

It is, however, important to understand that though we are making the connection between our spiritual manifestation and the external happenings – we cannot become those things or events. What we are defines us or else we just live that moment. Anything – be it an object, your body, breath, thoughts, emotions, or the world around us – does not necessarily belong to us. We should also try and detach ourselves from worldly attachments.

We should work to develop ourselves spiritually, learn to be thankful at every step of the way, witness the beauty that surrounds us, and be at one with our innate selves.

Courtesy: Rajyoga Meditation Center, Kingston (courses are given free of charge). Email: kingston@jm.brahmakumaris.org