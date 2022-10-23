Lloylette Stewart-Russell – from insecurity to high self-esteem

Life has dealt Lloylette Stewart-Russell some harsh blows, so much so that she struggled with insecurity, low self-esteem, bitterness, and unforgiveness.

Her experiences impacted her life in such a negative way that she thought of herself as someone with no value. She struggled to let go of the pain and hurt that were inflected on her.

A member of the Refuge Temple Church on South Street in Old Harbour, Stewart-Russell, reflecting on the path her life has taken, said for years those negative emotions weighed her down to the point where she started to hate the person she was.

It was then that she knew that she had to do something to get herself out of that funk.

“I overcame these things by seeking God and listening to what He had to say ... how I must do things. I must admit, however, that sometimes the pill wasn’t easy to swallow or digest,” she shared in an interview with Family and Religion.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Stewart-Russell said that, “Jeremiah 29 vs 11 was how my deliverance came about. ( For I know the plans I have for you … plans to prosper you and not to harm you). I have always read and heard sermons preached from that passage, but one fateful day while doing my devotion, that verse just hit me differently,” she said, adding that it was then that she knew that God was guiding her through all she was going through, and that there were reasons why she had to go through them all.

After being delivered, she said understanding dawned with the realisation that she needed to save herself and to also be a voice for others who were caught in the same trap.

“I now see myself as a self-esteem builder, someone who helps other young girls and women who are struggling with low self-esteem,” she said.

With that insight, Stewart-Russell is now in the process of writing her first book, titled The ABC to Building Your Self-Esteem. She said the idea came about because she got tired of seeking validation from others. According to her, she was no longer waiting on others to cheer her on, and it felt wrong waiting on others to save her.

“So I started putting into practice things that built my self-esteem and it dawned on me that those practical steps can help other young girls and women who were having the same struggles,” she pointed out.

Over the years, she said among the life lessons that she has learnt is that one should be careful of the power handed to others, never think of yourself less than anyone else and to be intentional about the things that you give energy to.

Now a 38-year-old mother of two girls, Stewart-Russell said she is determined to be an example for them, teaching them that they have a voice and it is perfectly fine to not be everyone’s cup of tea.

“I cannot control what’s outside my circle ... only what’s inside of it. My greatest desires now are to continue being obedient to God and let His will be done in me; to be on a platform educating others on the importance of having self-esteem; and start a self-esteem movement,” she shared.

Looking ahead, Stewart-Russell said she is working on doing a talk show on self-esteem, as she is also a speaker and a Christian life coach.