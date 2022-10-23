Mother and daughter among three killed in Montego Bay crash
Published:Sunday | October 23, 2022 | 10:46 AM
Three persons, including a mother and her daughter, were killed in a motor vehicle crash on the Ironshore main road in Montego Bay, St James on Sunday morning.
The third person, a woman, is said to be a cousin.
They are said to be US citizens.
Three other family members have been hospitalised in critical condition.
The circumstances leading to the incident are unclear.
More details to come.
- Hopeton Bucknor
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.