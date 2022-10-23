Mother and daughter among three killed in Montego Bay crash

Three persons, including a mother and her daughter, were killed in a motor vehicle crash on the Ironshore main road in Montego Bay, St James on Sunday morning.

The third person, a woman, is said to be a cousin.

They are said to be US citizens.

Three other family members have been hospitalised in critical condition.

The circumstances leading to the incident are unclear.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

More details to come.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.