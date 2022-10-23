National Interfaith Service – A most beautiful celebration

On Sunday, October 16, the National Interfaith Service was held in the UWI Chapel, Mona, under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness through Faith and Unity’. It was a most beautiful celebration occasioned by prayers and presentations from traditions represented by Hindu, Islam, Bahá’í, Judaism, Christianity, inclusive of indigenous expressions such as Rastafari and Revival.

Interfaith sharing is one of the most powerful experiences for any human community. This must be one of the most effective statements on what it means when we say, ‘Out of Many, One’.

To be clear, our national motto, ‘Out of Many, One People’, is a yet-to-be-accomplished dream, as much as it is a wholesome vision. Having several different ethnic backgrounds or religious groups is one thing. Many indeed abound. However, ask many individuals and groups if they feel a ‘one people’ experience, and they may look at you with a questioning look.

Religious spaces in Jamaica give voice to lament, hope and intercession, and a resolve to overcome and become victorious over oppression, evil and injustice. Wholesome religious speech build up and affirm peace for all.

The service was announced with Mr Stephen Henriques’blowing of the shofar, a ram’s horn traditionally used during Rosh Hashanah and at the end of Yom Kippur, after Let the Drums Speak, done by The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari.

Consider the quest of this Hindu prayer of Prabhuji Sunlo led by Hon. Errol Johnson (Sanatan Dharma Mandir): “……. You are Lord of all. Please remove the false ego from this country and provide knowledge and understanding of motherhood to all our brothers and sisters…. Let us concentrate on the flowers, moon, and the stars, and observe, non-violence and peace for you are Lord of all…

Sheikh Shaeed Muhammad read the Arabic Surah Fatihah, followed by an English translation read by Imam Tariq Abdul Majeed. “In the Name of Allah – the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. All praise is for Allah – Lord of all worlds. The Most Compassionate, Most Merciful. Master of the Day of Judgement. You alone we worship and you alone we ask help. Guide us along the straight path. The path of those you have blessed – not those you are displeased with, or those who are astray.”

Mrs Stacey Mitchell led the prayer from the Baha’i community. A prayer which observed that “the fundamental purpose animating the faith of God and religion” is “to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race and to foster the spirit of love and fellowship…”

Then there was Baba Heru Ishakamusa Menelik, who, in sharing the Rastafari Supplication for the Healing of the Nation, noted, “Fellow Jamaicans, as we are here celebrating our milestones, let us resolve today, right now, to work assiduously to remove all that divides us: Let us do away with tribal politics; let us do away with classism; let us do away with religious apartheid; let us do away with crime and violence; let us do away with homelessness; let us do away with poverty; let us agree to build one strong nation… .”

Just imagine a Jamaica in which families are exposed to a working together of religious traditions, political parties, and various groups, all for one Jamaica! Out of Many, One People must include every minority, and not limited to ethnic ancestry.

Bishop Garth Minott, in offering Christian prayers of thanksgiving, led us with, “Almighty God, as we move forward, we place Jamaica, land we love, into your care. Watch over us; enlarge our territory. Allow the reign of your peace and justice upon us; establish your kingdom among us and help us to realise our full potential. We ask this in your high and exalted name. Amen.”

Queen Isha Elliot, in sharing Rastafari affirmation, declared, “Princes shall come out of Egypt, Ethiopia shall stretch forth her hands to God. I and I claim the victory! Through humility, discipline, and perseverance. What the mind can ‘Iceive’ and believe, it can achieve through love, a wise mind, commitment, focused action, and ‘overstanding’.”

The richness of the interfaith service was further enhanced by the artistic choreography of the beautiful Tyler Rae Nesbeth Rerrie, who performed ‘Shiva Shambho’. This traditional dance style of Bharatanatyam portrays the god Shiva, who is one of the main deities in Hinduism.

Rev Marvia Lawes read the very fitting 1 Corinthians 12:12-26, which presents an ever-pertinent invitation to the ecumenical community as it does the interfaith fellowship and, indeed, any effective living of our national motto, Out of Many, One People.

Pianist Livingston Burnett and cantor Hugh Douse did their usual excellent work, as evidenced especially in such pieces as Jah is my keeper and Maasa God a God. La Musicacion Compagnie did a medley of patriotic songs arranged by Matthew Silpot. The award-winning National Chorale of Jamaica crowned the evening with the singing of the national pledge, which was written by the Rev Hugh Sherlock and music by Messrs Winston Ewart and Richard Beckford.

Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, in her welcome, gave special mention of the Ethiopian royals in attendance, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie (grandson of the late emperor of Ethiopia, His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie) and his wife Princess Woizero Saba Kebede.

This blessed event ended with the singing of our national anthem immediately after the proclamation of that ancient blessing of Judaism, said in Hebrew and then English:

“May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. May the Lord lift his countenance upon you and give you peace.”

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com.