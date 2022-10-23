One killed, two injured, in attack near Old Harbour nightclub

A man was shot dead and two others injured in an attack near a nightclub in Old Harbour, St Catherine early Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gerard Moxom, a 30-year-old labourer from Old Harbour and May Pen in Clarendon.

Reports are that about 12:45 a.m, Moxom was playing games at a lounge on Ascot Drive in the area.

His attacker reportedly entered the establishment and opened fire on him.

The two other men were shot in the incident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Moxom was pronounced dead at hospital. The injured persons were admitted.

The police have not established a motive for the attack.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.