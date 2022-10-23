Two men who allegedly tried to rob passengers in St James shot dead

Two men who allegedly attempted to rob the driver and passengers on a minibus in Greenwood, St James on Saturday night, were shot dead by a licensed firearm holder.

Reports are that shortly after 9:30 p.m., the men, posing as passengers, boarded the bus, which plies the Montego Bay to Falmouth, Trelawny route.

On reaching a section of Greenwood, the men who were sitting behind the driver, ordered a stop.

As the vehicle came to a halt, one of the men reportedly brandished a handgun and placed it at the back of the driver's head, using a barrage of expletives.

The licensed firearm holder, who was a passenger in the rear of the bus, pulled his weapon and challenged the men, hitting them both.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned.

Upon their arrival, the wounded men were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An illegal handgun with several rounds of ammunition was taken from one of them.

The police are seeking help from the public to identify the deceased men.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.