UPDATE | Broken wrist among injuries to cops in fatal tussle with St Elizabeth wanted man

Two policemen who were involved in a tussle with a now deceased wanted man in Nain, St Elizabeth on Sunday are being treated for various injuries, including a broken wrist.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has issued a statement on the incident which ended in the death of 25-year-old Tuwaine Morrison, otherwise called 'Wasp', of Steven Run district in Nain.

Several videos of the incident have emerged online.

Reports from the Junction Police are that about 3 p.m., a police team responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute in the community.

Morrison had allegedly assaulted relatives with an illegal firearm and made threats to kill them, the police statement said.

It added that while the police were trying to make the arrest, Morrison resisted and reportedly attempted to disarm one of the cops

The police discharged their weapon and Morrison was hit. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Both policemen are receiving treatment for multiple injuries sustained during the altercation, including a broken wrist and several bite wounds inflicted by the now deceased," the police said.

Earlier, head of police Area Three, in which St Elizabeth falls, Assistant Commissioner Glenford Miller, said the police were forced to ditch handcuff protocol because of the man's behaviour.

"He would have actually been given some warning by the police," he said of reports he received. "The police were trying to handcuff him behind him because that is the standard procedure for police ...but because of his resistance, he was actually handcuffed in front of him."

"Unu haffi kill me," Morrison said as the cops tried to push him into a service vehicle.

A woman was also heard telling him to "behave yuhself!".

Another said: "Weh yuh a fight dem fah".

The Independent Commission of Investigations and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau of the JCF are investigating.

Morrison was wanted for the July 12 murder of Tyrone 'Cookus' Morgan.

He was also previously charged by the St Elizabeth Police in connection with three robberies across the division.

