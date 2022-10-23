Westmoreland burn victim now 'speaking'; funeral today for brothers killed in blaze

Adrianna Laing, the lone survivor of September's house fire that claimed the lives of her three brothers, is recovering "well" after doing 15 surgeries in the United States, an official has said.

Stephen Josephs, project manager of the Sanmerna Foundation gave the update during today's funeral for brothers Adrianno Laing, 9, and seven-year-old twins Jorden and Jayden Laing at the Footprints Seventh-day Adventist Church in Savanna-la-Mar.

He said Adrianna's status has been upgraded to recovering.

"She is now breathing on her own ...and she is speaking," Josephs said of the 3-year-old who has spent 39 days in intensive care. "She still has a long road to recovery, more surgery; but she is responding greatly."

Adrianna, also called 'Pinky', sustained burns to 75 per cent of her body.

She's being cared for by lead doctor Zaheed Hassan at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Adrianna was flown to the US for treatment after the Sanmerna Foundation, diaspora, companies in Jamaica, the Government, and others rallied to secure the US$40,000 in airlift funding.

The incident happened on the night of September 4.

The children were living with their father Anthony Laing, a disc jockey, in Springfield, Westmoreland.

Laing told The Gleaner that when he left home at approximately 7 p.m. to conduct business a short distance away, the four children were at a house next door with relatives.

He said that after hearing people raising an alarm about a fire, he was shocked to discover that it was his house that was ablaze.

“Current did gone inna the area so it look like dem light candle or something,” he added.

Danieto Ferguson, who was riding his bike past the building, rescued Adrianna.

"I heard the other children screaming, but I could not see them," he said.

