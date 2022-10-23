Westmoreland farmer charged with robbery

A 34-year-old farmer who turned himself in to the police over allegations that he robbed a man at gunpoint in Hanover in June, has been charged.

He is Damala Walters, from White Hall in Negril, Westmoreland.

He was charged last Wednesday with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm, the police said in a statement Saturday.

Reports are that about 1 a.m on June 8, the complainant was unloading fruits from his motor truck when he was pounced upon by two men armed with firearms.

The complainant managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

Walters turned himself in on October 5, where he was arrested.

He was later pointed out in an identification parade.

