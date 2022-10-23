Williams urges caution after school principal chopped in St Elizabeth

Education Minister Fayval Williams is urging school administrators and security personnel to be vigilant and exercise caution when dealing with unauthorised persons on their campuses following last week's chopping of a principal.

Principal of the Retirement Primary School in St Elizabeth, Ann-Marie Terelonge, was attacked by a man on the school premises on Friday afternoon.

It is alleged that the man entered the premises with a machete in hand and when ordered to leave, refused.

The principal, who also attempted to get him to leave, was attacked and chopped in the head, a ministry statement said Sunday.

Minister Williams said she was shocked and horrified by the reports.

“I pray that Principal Terelonge will recover quickly. This attack on a member of the school community is highly distressing. We want our schools to be safe environments for students, teachers and support staff and this reprehensible attack undermines all the efforts being made to create safe spaces for the school community," she said.

She said school personnel should be cautious when confronting authorised persons. "You do not know their state of mind or the extent to which they may be armed. It is better to summon the help of the security forces."

Counselling services have been offered to staff and students who were traumatised by the attack, the ministry said.

