Arnett pull off smash and grab against Cavalier

Arnett Gardens defeated Cavalier 2-1 in their Jamaica Premier League game at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Christopher Ainsworth opened the scoring for Cavalier in the 55th minute but Ajuma Johnson equalised for Arnett in the 69th.

Revaldo Mitchell got the winner with the last kick of the game in the 96th minute.

Cavalier finished the game with 10 men as Kyle Ming was sent off for violent conduct.

