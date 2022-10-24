Bartender found dead at guest house in St Ann

The Runaway Bay police in St Ann are probing the death of a man whose body was found inside his room at a guest house.

He has been identified as 30-year-old

Rushane Andrew Clarke, a bartender of Spicy Hill district in Trelawny.

Reports are that Clarke was employed at Sharkies Seafood Restaurant and Bar in St Ann.

It is reported that he left work on Friday night and failed to report for duties the following day.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Contact was then made with the operators of Salem Resort, where he was staying.

Checks were made and Clarke was found face down on his bed inside his room.

The police were summoned and checks revealed reportedly that his right hand was bound behind him.

His head was also wrapped in a piece of cloth.

It is revealed that there were no visible signs of injuries on the body.

The police have yet to establish a motive for the killing.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.