Cabbies block Whitehouse main road as protest escalates

Frustrated Whitehouse taxi operators have escalated their protest against a public order initiative, blocking the Whitehouse to Savanna-la-Mar main road in Westmoreland.

The public passenger operators are demanding that the police and the transport authority pause the clampdown initiative until Sunday and allow them to continue to operate on Great George Street in the parish capital.

According to taxi operator Rolando Robinson, he and his colleagues have seen no results from hours of peaceful protests through the withdrawal of their services this month.

“We think they should roll back what they have in place now until that meeting is kept. They are still deciding that we are not to go downtown so we are still under the pressure, that is why my colleagues have decided to take it to the street, Robinson told The Gleaner Monday afternoon.

“If we don't get justice today, we are going to come tomorrow, we are going to come Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday until Sunday,” he insisted.

The Westmoreland police and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation on October 18 rolled out a public order reset initiative seeking to restore law and order and to rid the town of Savanna-la-Mar of unruly motorists and illegal vending.

