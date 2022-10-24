CEO moves to soothe restive PICA staff

Chief executive officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Andrew Wynter, has moved to pacify growing disquiet among immigration officers who have threatened industrial action for this week. Two Fridays ago, The Gleaner...

Chief executive officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Andrew Wynter, has moved to pacify growing disquiet among immigration officers who have threatened industrial action for this week.

Two Fridays ago, The Gleaner reported a build-up of issues between the state agency’s management and more than 180 immigration officers over unpaid special allowances, reported mistreatment, and claims of disrespect on the job.

Unrest has been predicted to coincide with a managers and supervisors retreat between October 26 and October 28.

The officers are also said to be disgruntled over docked salaries and the treatment of colleagues who were suspended, reportedly without a hearing.

In a memorandum sent to staff on Friday, which was seen by The Gleaner, Wynter said that the matter of unpaid special allowances has not been settled and is still before the Industrial Dispute Tribunal (IDT).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said that PICA could not act until it comes up for further discussion at the IDT.

Wynter also denied a report that the role of immigration officers would be amended from technical to administrative.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is not true. In addition to that, it is being said that immigration officers will be reclassified as customer service officers. Again, this is not true and is, in fact, nonsense, as the two roles are different.

“There has been no discussion with the agency, and we are unaware of any such changes taking place. Please be assured that if there are any changes, we will communicate such to all concerned,” he said.

On the matter of mistreatment, Wynter said that there are several mechanisms in place to ensure matters are resolved and that staff members are “free” to bring issues to his attention.

“Officers have brought issues and concerns to me, and they are being addressed and will continue to be addressed. Moving forward, the agency will be reinstating the series of staff engagement, which was discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The PICA chief executive said this would allow employees to be engaged at their local worksites and to obtain information relevant to them while providing an opportunity for concerns and questions to be aired and addressed.

“Additionally, the agency has embarked on a programme to upgrade the immigration areas, and several activities have been started that will improve the physical working environments for the team at all offices and ports ... .

“Going forward, please note that the management of the agency has recommitted itself to an open-door policy and to continue serving both our internal and external stakeholders. We have survived one of the worst pandemics in over a century and came out in a good place. Let us maintain and build on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wynter said that PICA’s management has been made aware of disquiet about the ongoing public-sector compensation review process.

“The agency has no control over this process. To date, PICA has not received any official information from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service on the ongoing negotiations and final outcome,” Wynter told staff.

He said the finance ministry has requested, and received, details of PICA’s salary-scale allowances and employment levels.

“The agency, like the rest of the public sector, is anxiously awaiting final word on the outcome of the negotiations,” the director said.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com