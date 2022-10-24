JDF confirms probe of sexual harassment allegations against senior officer

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has confirmed it is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against a senior officer.

In a media release Monday afternoon, the JDF said preliminary investigations into the matter commenced as soon as the report was received.

The Gleaner reported earlier Monday that more than a dozen female soldiers have come forward with allegations that they were victims of sexual assault by a high-ranking officer.

The allegations range from rape to fondling and unwanted sexual advances, sources disclosed.

However, the JDF release referenced only sexual harassment allegations and gave very little information, noting that "matters of this sensitive and personal nature are thoroughly investigated with due regard for the privacy and protection of the complainant."

It also said no further public comment would be made at this time as the investigations are ongoing.

The JDF added that it has a robust sexual harassment prevention policy and treats with any breaches as a "zero tolerance matter".

"The Force has a track record of dealing with disciplinary breaches of any kind where persons are found culpable," it said.

