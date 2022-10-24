JPs encouraged to sign up for Gov’t email accounts

Justices of the Peace (JPs) are encouraged to sign up for their newly launched Government of Jamaica JP email accounts to improve access by citizens and other stakeholders.

The call came from Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck at the official launch and sensitisation session for the email accounts, which was hosted virtually on Thursday, October 20.

This move will see custodes and JPs islandwide being accessible to the public via their government email account, which has the format firstname.lastname@jp.gov.jm.

“It is important for all JPs to be easily accessible by one email address that everyone will know. That means that you may have two or three addresses, but we urge you, JPs, to sign up on the JP emails so that the Ministry of Justice, the custodes, [and] citizens of the country can easily know how to get in touch with you,” Chuck implored.

“It will [also] be very easy to contact one another because we are using just the first and last names. Please pass on the message [about the email accounts] to the others,” the minister urged the JPs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz said the email addresses represent another bold step towards a technology-enabled Jamaican society that is secure, cohesive, and just.

“This email system is directly aligned with our effort to facilitate digital access and inclusion for a better Jamaica,” he said.

Vaz noted that the email accounts not only facilitate access but also possess enhanced security measures and have ample storage.

He explained that the goal of the country is to become a digital society by 2030, adding that “underpinning the creation of this digital society are the considerations related to digital rights and responsibilities, digital privacy and security, digital access, and digital commerce”.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken note of the wide-ranging use of the technology in the justice system to facilitate access and quality services to our clients,” Vaz said.

During the session, custodes and JPs across the island were instructed on how to utilise their email accounts.

– JIS