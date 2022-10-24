National Baking Co donates $1m for mammograms

In recognition of World Mammography Day, the National Baking Company has donated $1 million towards 202 mammograms at the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS). During the agency’s World Mammography Day activities on October 21, National handed over the cheque to signal its support for increasing breast cancer awareness and screening opportunities in Jamaica.

National Brand Manager Shannon Bailey said, “We are happy to participate in recognising World Mammography Day this year. It is well-known that a mammogram is the gold standard in screening for and detecting breast cancer, but it is inaccessible for a lot of women due to a lack of awareness or issues with cost, among other things. So we wanted to play our part as corporate citizens to help to boost screening numbers in Jamaica and to save lives.”

World Mammography Day is observed each year on the third Friday in October to get more women who are 40 years and older screened for breast cancer. It is estimated that one in eight women in Jamaica is affected by breast cancer.

ACCESS SCREENING

National’s 102 eligible staff members can access the screening as part of the donation. An additional 100 women from the general population will also be able to access a free screening courtesy of the company, 25 of those distributed through a partnership with breast cancer survivor, Chelan Smith.

Bailey explained that “Chelan is someone who has been sharing her story while also empowering and supporting others who may be affected by breast cancer. So when she reached out for sponsors for her short online educational series called ‘There’s More to Cancer’, it was only appropriate that National answered that call as well.”

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Cancer Society, which set a goal of 400 mammograms for the month of October, expressed that National’s participation in this year’s drive to increase screening numbers is welcomed.

“The Jamaica Cancer Society is really appreciative that National has come onboard with this gesture. Not only does it help the cancer society, but it helps the underserved ladies who need to be screened and can’t afford it,” expressed Acting Executive Director of the Jamaica Cancer Society Michael Leslie.

National Baking Company was also on hand during the exercise, offering healthy breakfast for those who came for screenings.