New Manchester JPs called upon to serve with diligence and honesty

“Don’t be collectors of titles,” charged Attorney-at-Law Peter Champagnie, who was addressing 46 new justices of the peace at the Justices of the Peace Commissioning Ceremony in Manchester last Thursday.

The ceremony, hosted at Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville, was held under the theme, ‘Justices of the Peace – Propagating justice values and attitudes in the society’.

Champagnie said that the service of a JP is voluntary, cautioning the newly minted JPs should not offer their services at a cost.

“You applied for this position. You were not asked, you were not begged, and it is a duty to your country, to your community, so I ask that you bear that in mind,” said Champagnie.

Champagnie, a member of the St Andrew Justice of the Peace Association, implored the new JPs to become familiarised with the laws that govern their modus operandi. He stressed too, that it was imperative for JPs to know the people within the communities they serve , so as to carry out their duties effectively.

Custos Rotulorum of Manchester, Lt. Col Garfield Green said, “As justices of the peace, you are regarded as outstanding citizens of high standard, and your role goes far beyond authenticating documents and ceremonial activities.”

Referencing the incident in which 16-year-old Kingston Technical High School student, Michion Campbel,l was stabbed to death by another schoolmate last month, Green said, “There is too much belligerence permeating the society, with youth in particular, having no regard for law and order, no respect for self and no respect for other.”

Green emphasised that the role of the JP begins with self-respect, high self-esteem, and a sense of patriotism and social responsibility to build the society in which all citizens can be proud to live.

That notion, he said, propelled the founding of the Manchester Beliefs, Values and Attitudes Programme, implemented by his office.

“This programme is designed to foster attitudinal change and social revitalisation, by influencing people to have civic pride and patriotism for this island of Jamaica. To encourage people to have respect for themselves and for others, to foster a positive mindset, and to get us, whether individually or collectively, to make a positive difference,” said Green.

He charged the new JPs to, “have the ears, the voices, the eyes and the will to promote peace, law and order, patriotism and social responsibility in our fraternity”.

Karen Campbell-Bascoe, principal and director of the Justice Training Institute lauded the group, stating excelled amid technological woes. She implored them to stay true to the course, and not become “absentee” JPs.

“Always remember why is it that you had come forward to give yourself to service this way. Even in the trainings some of you, when we heard your ‘why,’ indicated that [not having access to JPs] was one of the reasons you were coming forward, so we hope that having recognised the gaps, you will go out and serve and make yourselves available,” said Bascoe.

Orlando Honeyghan, 30, told The Gleaner that his own experiences with trying to source the services of a JP fuelled his drive to join the programme.

“When I was in Christiana, finding a JP was one of the most difficult things. There are times when you will go to a JP, and you would be told to come back another day, and when you come back you may not see the person,” Honeyghan said.

Honeyghan shared too, that his community was influential in his decision, stating that community folk had deemed him fit due to his years of involvement in community service, and his sociable and approachable demeanour.