Nineteen security force fatal shootings for October: INDECOM

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said it has responded to and commenced investigations into three separate police fatal shooting incidents on the weekend, increasing the total to 19 security force fatal incidents for the month of October.

The three fatal shooting incidents occurred in Rocky Point, Clarendon; Rockfort, Kingston East and Nain, St. Elizabeth, resulting in the death of three men and the reported recovery of two firearms from the incident scenes.

The deceased man involved in the incident in Nain, St. Elizabeth has been identified as 24-year-old Towain Morrison. The other two men remain unidentified at this time.

“As an independent oversight organisation, INDECOM's investigations into these incidents are to assess if the necessary, justifiable, and proportionate use of force was used in each circumstance,” the agency said in a press release today.

This assessment, it said, will include the review of evidentiary material, witness canvassing, statement collection and interviews of concerned officers.

“The commission continues to emphasise the importance of the introduction of the use of body worn cameras in investigations and case reviews of incidents, especially where lethal force is used. In at least one incident on the weekend, the use of video footage by civilians has aided in a clearer appreciation of the circumstances of the incident. Video footage serves to protect all concerned parties, and members of the public are encouraged to officially share such evidence with INDECOM investigators,” said the entity.

INDECOM is also appealing for the public's assistance in identifying the deceased men in the incidents which occurred at Rocky Point (October 22) and Rockfort (October 23).

To assist in the investigative process, persons can contact the commission's head office or send the information, photos or videos to INDECOM's official WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.

