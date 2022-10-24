Pitfour Drive renamed in honour of standout Granville councillor Glover Allen

WESTERN BUREAU:

PITFOUR DRIVE in St James has been renamed Glover Allen Drive, honouring the late former councillor for his contribution to the development of the Granville division and the wider parish.

Allen, a justice of the peace, was born in Granville and lived there all his life.

A parish councillor from 1974 to 1981, Allen was hailed as the quintessential “Granville Man” by family and friends from both sides of the political divide during Thursday’s renaming ceremony hosted by the St James Municipal Corporation.

Councillor Leeroy Williams, the mayor of Montego Bay, said the political directorate and administrative staff of the St James Municipal Corporation were extremely pleased to spearhead the renaming of the road.

He described the occasion as momentous for everyone, especially Councillor Michael Troupe, who in February 2021 moved the motion to have Pitfour Drive renamed in honour of Allen’s work.

“Mr Allen was motivated to action by his love for the people. Born and raised in Granville, his unyielding drive to see the people and the place develop to full potential was in itself a game-changer,” said Williams.

“Today his life’s work is being recognised and it’s my fervent wish that community members and passers-by would traverse this street and, upon seeing his name, will take the time to reflect on the life and legacy of this great public servant,” Williams stated.

Natalie Neita-Garvey, the opposition spokesperson on local government and sports, said the late “Comrade Allen” was an enterprising man with foresight. He entered the political arena in 1974 and won the Granville division on a People’s National Party (PNP) ticket.

“All his colleagues on both sides of the aisle knew that Allen was a humble man, humble in his demeanour and respectful of the views and contributions of those with whom he toiled,” Neita-Garvey said in the keynote address.

TUMULTUOUS PERIOD

“Glover learned his political know-how in the most tumultuous period in our political history. But he created, along the way, diplomatic approaches to negotiating and dealing with challenging issues from his counterparts. He used his skills to navigate his way through the minefield and brought tremendous accomplishments to the citizens of Granville,” Neita-Garvey said.

“Today we will leave a symbol of our love, our respect, and our gratitude for Glover Allen to remind his fellow citizens, his community, this division, the parish, and Jamaica, and all the visitors hail the work of a great stalwart and patriot,” she said.

“He was a true believer in the progressive and democratic policies, which heralded tremendous achievements for the people of Granville, such as land reform,” added Neita-Garvey.

Glover’s daughter, Senator Janice Allen, said her father worked tirelessly to ensure that communities in the Granville division had all requisite social services. She said the honour meant the world to the family.

“Daddy lived a life of service, and because of his examples, I have been called to service,” the senator said.

She said that her father did not work for accolades, and offered words of inspiration for people considering political service.

“You need a good partner who believes in your vision. I am saying it because many of us are out there trying to be good politicians, but you need good support, because when you go home, you need to know that the person you are with is on the same page with you,” she said.

Allen, who was among the first cohort of students at Granville Primary School in 1953, pursued business interests in metalwork and gastronomy in Jamaica and the United States.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com