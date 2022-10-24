Republic of Korea gives ‘enduring friendship’ to Jamaica

Baejin Lim, chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea presented a sculpture from the government and people of the Republic of Korea to the Government of Jamaica to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Jamaica.

The sculpture made by Lisa Lindo, a Jamaican artist, highlights the relationship between Jamaica and Korea. It depicts the national flower of the Republic of Korea, the Mugunghwa or ‘Rose of Sharon’ and the Jamaican hummingbird or ‘doctor-bird’, which feeds and pollinates one of the flowers. The sculpture has six flowers, each representing one decade, summing up the friendship between the two countries.

It will be permanently housed in the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica. According to Lim, “This sculpture is a symbiotic representation of Korea and Jamaica’s relationship. It is a gift to remember our Diamond Jubilee this year, but also a constant reminder of our interdependence and friendship for the future.”