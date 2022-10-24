Residents mount massive roadblock in St James over poor roads

A massive roadblock has been mounted by residents of the East Central St James constituency as they demand improved road conditions.

The blockage stretches from Friendship into the town of Montego Bay.

The residents have downed trees and used other debris to block roads.

The protest has displaced students and workers who reside in the communities of Hurlock, Estuary, John's Hall, Maroon Town, Springfield and Spring Mount.

This is not the first time residents have mounted a roadblock to press their member of parliament Edmund Bartlett to address road conditions in their communities.

“Whilst I understand the plight of the residents with the condition of the roads ....I am asking residents to be mindful of the impact of this on your fellow residents who need to go to school, to work, to seek medical attention. Based on what I was told, today should be the signing of the documents for the repairs of the road,” said Superintendent Eron Samuels, head of operations in St James, who is on the scene.

"We want residents to be patient and I am asking the authorities to speedily attend to the repairs," he added.

- Janet Silvera

