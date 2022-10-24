Schoolboy charged for phone robbery at HWT transport centre

A 14-year-old schoolboy has been charged after he and his friends allegedly assaulted and robbed another student of his cellular phone at the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew.

The police say the incident happened about 3 p.m. on October 4.

They say he and his friends fled the area after the robbery.

The teen was later apprehended and charged on October 23.

He is to face the Kingston and St. Andrew Family Court on Friday on charges of robbery with aggravation and common assault.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.