Several Jamaicans on the ballots in US mid-term elections

Voting in the United States mid-term elections began in earnest today with early voting taking place in a number of states.

Several Jamaicans are on the ballots.

The elections on November 8 will determine if the Democratic Party retains control of the US House of Representatives and the Senate or if the Republican Party becomes the majority party.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are up for grabs while 34 of the 100 Senate seats are in play.

The Democratic Party currently holds 222 seats to the Republican 213 in the House while the Senate is evenly split 50-50.

As voters begin casting ballots, a number of Jamaica-born and Jamaican-descent candidates are vying for several elected positions, from congressional seats to governorship to commissioners and judgeships.

In New York's second congressional district, Jamaica-born Jackie Gordon is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino.

Both faced off in 2020 with Garbarino coming out victorious.

However, this time around, Gordon is confident of coming out successful as the district boundaries have shifted with the redrawn districting map.

She said that the district has shifted some five points in favour of the Democratic Party, compared to the last election.

An army veteran and educator, Gordon said that the Long Island congressional district is more favourable to her this time around.

According to her, she is only one percentage point in polling behind Garbarino.

In Florida, Jamaica-born Karen Green is running in Congressional district 7 against her republican opponent.

With the district redrawn to favour of the Republican Party, Green still believes that she will win and keep the seat Democratic.

Recent polling has shown her to be about two points ahead of her opponent.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, who is of Jamaican descent, is also expected to retain her Brooklyn Congressional Seat.

She has a republican challenger but is not expected to lose re-election.

In Texas, Congresswoman Sherlia Jackson Lee, who is of Jamaican descent, is also expected to win re-election and be returned to Congress.

Over in Maryland, Democratic Party Candidate, Wes Moore, who is of Jamaican descent, is seeking to become the next governor of the state.

His Republican opponent did not win the support of the outgoing republican governor who urged voters to vote against his party's candidate.

If Moore is elected, he will become the first African American to become governor.

In Florida, Richard Campbell, a Jamaican, is seeking to become Mayor of Lauderhill.

Jamaican Denise Grant is also seeking re-election as a commissioner for Lauderhill.

There are several Jamaicans running for judgeships in Florida and Georgia.

Mail-in voting has already taken place in several states while in-person early voting is now being done in some states.

- Lester Hinds

