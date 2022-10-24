Stock Round Up | Slow trading starts the week

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index opened the week again marginally down. Slow trading ended with an advance/decline ratio of 41/51.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,400.92 points or 0.65 per cent, to close at 365,231.52.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 2,003.28 points or 0.57 per cent, to close at 351,425.3, while the Junior Market Index declined by 58.39 points or 1.41 per cent, to close at 4,075.14. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.34 points or 0.16 per cent, to close at 212.51.

Overall market activity

111 stocks traded

41 advanced

51 declined

19 traded firm

Winners

Eppley Ltd five per cent Prefs, up 29.14 per cent to close at $23.40.

tTech, up 21.85 per cent to close at $3.29.

Sterling Investments USD, up 15.26 per cent to close at US$0.02.

Eppley Ltd six per cent Prefs due 2024, up 10.78 per cent to close at $1.13.

Tropical Battery, up 9.05 per cent to close at $2.65.

Losers

Key Insurance, down 15.11 per cent to close at $3.09.

ISP Finance, down 11.52 per cent closing at $15.05.

Honey Bun (1982 Ltd), down 9.79 per cent to close at $6.91.

Blue Power Group down 9.30 per cent to close a $3.12.

Lasco Mfg., down 7.78 per cent closing at $4.03

Market volume

17.14 million units valued at over $ 80.84 million.

Volume leaders were: Tropical Battery, followed by JFP Ltd and Wigton.

