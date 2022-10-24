Transport operators in Westmoreland stage protest

Public passenger vehicle operators in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland have withdrawn their service.

They are protesting a public order clampdown by the authorities, which they claim has been excessive.

The protest has left commuters including students stranded.

The operators are demanding that the authorities address their concerns.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.