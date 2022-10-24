Warmington to tour Central St Mary to assess poor road conditions

Minister with responsibility for works, Everald Warmington, is expected to tour sections of St Mary on November 9, following two days of protests by residents over poor road conditions in the parish.

Subsequently, meetings were held with residents, the police, the National Works Agency, taxi drivers, National Water Commission and political representatives, including Member of Parliament for Central St Mary Dr Morais Guy.

“Them terrible, man!” Guy told The Gleaner on Saturday, when asked about road conditions in his constituency.

“Communication is not as positive as I would like it to be, but there has been some dialogue and some commitment to do something to ameliorate some of the conditions that exist. Minister Warmington will be touring, subsequently. He’s going to be seeing the conditions.”

Residents protested last Tuesday and Wednesday against the poor road conditions, blocking several roadways with debris and forcing commuters to walk long distances, while causing some students to miss school.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Acting Commandant for the St Mary police, Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis, said a meeting was held on Friday evening at the Horace Clarke High School in Islington to discuss the issues surrounding road conditions and demonstrations.

He said that among other things, persons were reminded that they can protest peacefully, but are not allowed to obstruct traffic or prevent law-abiding citizens from going about their business.

The lawman said persons left the meeting satisfied with the outcome from the discussions.