$1 million bail granted to cops charged for tiler's murder

The three policemen implicated in the murder of a St Andrew tiler after he reported them for alleged bribery were on Monday each offered $1 million bail when they appeared in the Home Circuit Court.

Corporal Miguel Eubanks and Constables Kemar Dennis and Purcell Carter were offered bail on murder and bribery charges after their case was transferred to the high court from the parish court.

The lawmen are scheduled to return to court on February 3.

They were arrested and charged in connection to the July 16 shooting death of 49-year-old Phillip Wallace.

It is reported that on July 16 about 10:41 a.m., Wallace was standing in the Red Hills community when a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up. The three accused lawmen reportedly exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at Wallace, killing him.

It is further reported that the accused men also shot at Wallace's companion, but she escaped without injury.

The accused cops are alleged to have requested money from Wallace following a raid a few days earlier.

The policemen had reportedly arrested Wallace who was in possession of half a pound of ganja, but requested $150,000 to drop the matter.

A sum of $15,000 was allegedly paid over to the cops, but they reportedly charged Wallace and demanded that he pay the remainder of the requested sum to prevent the matter proceeding to court.

Wallace, however, made a report to the Constant Spring police and an investigation was launched into the allegations.

Shortly after, he was shot and killed.

Following investigations, the cops were arrested and charged.

- Tanesha Mundle

