Charges pending against man in Half-Way Tree shooting

Charges are expected to be laid today against the man who shot two women in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, on Monday night.

“The investigators are looking at charges of illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent, those are two of the cases they'll be looking at, I don't if they'll be others,” Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, told The Gleaner.

She said the women are in stable condition in hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The women were shot on North Odeon Avenue in the commercial district some time after 7 p.m.

The police reported that they saw the man and requested a search.

But, he reportedly ran and allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire at the cops.

The women who were awaiting transportation were shot in the incident.

- Sashana Small