Ground broken for STEAM Academy in St Catherine

Jamaica is one step closer to the development of the country's first Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Academy.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness led today's ground breaking ceremony for the school in Dunbeholdren, Bernard Lodge, St Catherine.

The academy will be constructed on lands within the Government's Greater Bernard Lodge Development Plan, which covers an overall acreage of 5,397.02.

Some 76.62 acres have been set aside for social services and open spaces under the plan.

The education institution at Dunbeholdren will be one of six STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) schools to be built by the government.

There are also plans to develop a performing arts secondary school.

The total investment is expected to cost US$133 million.

The development of these schools will include a number of components including the implementation of information and communications technology (ICT) support, training teachers in STEAM to provide the necessary courses, and expansion of teacher expertise in the sector.

The infrastructure component of the development of the schools will cost US$115.2 million.

In his keynote speech, Holness said the government is committed to seeing Jamaica's assets being put to work for development.

He asserted that it has taken a long time for Jamaica to get to the point where it is leveraging sugar estates to develop all sectors of the economy, including agriculture, housing, commerce, and education.

He noted that he was not opposed to the many proposals made in the public domain for former sugar lands to be divided into blocks and designated for agriculture usage and other purposes.

“I believe that, as a part of the reparations for sugar and enslavement, that government ought to take a very enlightened and proactive approach in ensuring that the average Jamaican gets access to land,” he said.

While arguing for access to lands, Holness said he did not support the unfair acquisition of property or for “chaos to reign” in disorderly developments.

Recently, unfinished structures along the outskirts of Clifton in Portmore, St Catherine were destroyed by the authorities.

A day before the demolition exercise, Holness revealed in the House of Representatives that a criminal organisation had taken control of the lands and was reselling them unlawfully.

The lands fall within the Government's multi-million-dollar Greater Bernard Lodge Development Plan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fitz Jackson, Member of Parliament for St Catherine Southern, argued that over the years administrations had not done enough to address the need for more educational institutions across Jamaica.

Jackson pointed to national security, health, and education as key areas which must “transcend political boundaries”.

In welcoming plans for the school in Dunbeholdren, he said the development would allow the opportunity for many Jamaicans who are from humble beginnings to break the cycle of poverty and realise their dreams.

- Asha Wilks

