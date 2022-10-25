Immigration Corner | Obtaining a UK Ancestry visa from outside the UK

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am not living in the United Kingdom (UK), but I am told that I may be eligible to obtain a UK Ancestry visa because one of my grandparents is British. I would like to know if this is true.

ZF

Dear ZF,

In order to be eligible, persons must prove that they are 17 years old or over; have enough money without help from public funds to support and house themselves and any dependents; and plan to work in the United Kingdom.

ANCESTRY

Persons must show that they have a grandparent born in one of the following circumstances:

• In the UK, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man;

• Before March 31, 1922, in what is now Ireland;

• On a ship or aircraft that was either registered in the UK or belonged to the UK government.

Please note that persons can claim ancestry if they or their parents were adopted, and if their parents or grandparents were not married. However, they cannot claim UK ancestry through step-parents.

PARTNER AND CHILDREN

The applicants’ partners and children can apply to join them in the UK as a ‘dependent’, if eligible.

A ‘dependent’ is considered to be any of the following:

• A partner;

• Applicant’s child under 18 years old;

• A child age 18 years old or over who was previously on the applicant’s or their partner’s visa as a dependent.

Please be aware that persons will need to provide evidence of their relationship when applying.

Partners must be able to prove one of the following:

• They are in a civil partnership or marriage that is recognised in the UK;

• They have been living together in a relationship for at least two years when applying.

CHILDREN MUST:

• Live with the applicant (unless they are in full-time education at boarding school, college or university);

• Not be married, in a civil partnership or have any children;

• Be supported by the applicant without using public funds.

APPLYING FROM OUTSIDE THE UK

Persons, including partners or children, must apply online. Persons will need to have their fingerprints and photograph (known as ‘biometric information’) taken at a visa application centre as part of their application.

Persons should try and find out how to get their visa decision faster. This depends on where they are applying from. Persons should check if the visa application centre offers faster decisions and other services.

DOCUMENTS THAT MUST BE PROVIDED

When applying, persons will need to provide:

• A current passport (with a blank page for their visa) or another valid travel document;

• Their full birth certificate;

• The full birth certificates of the parent and grandparent that their ancestry claim is based on;

• Evidence that they are planning to work in the UK, for example, job offers they have received, or a business plan if they are self-employed;

• Evidence, such as bank statements, which prove they can support themselves and any dependents in the UK. It must be dated within 31 days from when the application was submitted.

Depending on their circumstances, the applicantsmight also need to provide:

• Evidence that their parents or grandparents have changed their name since birth, for example, marriage or civil partnership certificates or a deed poll;

• Legal adoption papers, if they or their parents are adopted;

• Their tuberculosis (TB) test results, if they are from a country where they have to take a TB test;

• Their marriage certificate or civil partnership registration document, if spouses or civil partners want to join them in the UK.

If applying from outside the United Kingdom, persons must apply online for a UK Ancestry visa before travelling to the UK.

The applicants’ partner and children can apply to join them in the UK. Please note that each family member will need to make their own application to go to the UK as the applicant’s ‘dependent’.

Please be aware that the earliest that an application may be made is three months before travelling to the UK.

APPLYING ONLINE

As part of the online application, persons will need to book an appointment at a visa application centre to prove their identity. They will have their fingerprints and photograph taken at the appointment.

The visa application centre may keep passports and documents while processing an application. Applicants will be told what they need to do when they apply.

Please note that having applied online, proved their identity and provided documents, persons will usually get a decision within three weeks.

Persons can find out how to get their visa decision faster. This depends on where they are applying from. Applicants should check if the visa application centre they are using offers faster decisions and other services.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com