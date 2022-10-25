Man charged over arson attack that killed St Mary mother and daughter

Fifty-four-year-old Daniel Spike has been charged in relation to the arson attack in St Mary that resulted in the death of a mother and her four-year-old daughter.

Spike, who is from Fraserwood Content in the parish, was charged on Monday with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and arson.

His court date is being finalised.

Rose Beecher, 38, and her daughter Sariah Kowen were killed in the Tuesday, October 18 arson attack.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 3:30 a.m., Beecher was at home with her relatives when an explosion woke them up.

Shortly after, the house was seen on fire.

The police and the fire department were alerted and Beecher and other injured family members were taken to hospital where she later succumbed while being treated.

After the fire was extinguished, the charred remains of her daughter were found among the rubble.

