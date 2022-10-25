New facility opened at KPH for people living with HIV

A new care facility at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) will offer prevention, treatment and support services as part of Jamaica's national HIV programme.

Valued at over $9 million dollars, the site is a donation of three retrofitted 20-foot containers made possible by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton received the donation during a handing over ceremony with United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry, on Tuesday at the KPH.

“Today's handover from CDC will support the work of creating enabling environments for all persons seeking and accessing care. The facility will offer a private space for consultations. This we anticipate will enhance confidence in patient care and service delivery,” Tufton said.

A media release from the ministry of health said efforts to provide universal access to treatment for persons living with HIV remain a priority of the ministry.

The KPH houses one of six sites through which HIV care, prevention and treatment services can be accessed.

