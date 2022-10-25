‘Show them respect, be humble’

Senator Don Wehby, GraceKennedy’s Group chief executive officer (CEO), used the opportunity of the GraceKennedy (GK) Foundation’s 34th Annual Public Lecture to highlight the success of the 100-year-old company, and encourage other corporate leaders to value the contribution of their staff despite their role and levels.

“You can have the greatest strategy in the world, but your greatest asset is not on your balance sheet, it is your staff. You have to treasure them every day and give them thanks,” said Wehby last Thursday.

Wehby was presenting during the anchor leg of the series under the theme ‘Our story is your story’. The Group celebrated its 100th anniversary on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Wehby, who joined GK on October 5, 1995, was appointed the chief financial officer in 1998, and has been CEO since July 1, 2011.

Under his leadership, the company has continued its growth trajectory as the demand for products and services increases regionally and globally.

But on Thursday he emphasised that the company’s success was in large part due to its focus on the team approach and having a larger vision to which employees could appreciate and share. He said that respect and valuing each member’s contribution were important.

He shared with the audience an instance in his capacity as the chief financial officer (CFO), where he needed help about how to find US$6 million to pay for expenses, and shared that the insight came through an interaction with one of the lowest level employees.

“My assignment to turn around merchandise was to find US$6 million in terms of expenses… and I was a young CFO. I wanted to do well, but I was over thinking the objective and basically got writer’s block. I couldn’t come up with that solution… so I was at the coffee counter standing up looking quite concerned and sad, and the lady (who) serves me coffee every morning, her name is Stella, she said ‘Mr Wehby, you don’t look yuself’,” Wehby recalled during his lecture.

He told her of his challenge and she volunteered a solution.

“She start tell me how to save the US$6 million after I consulted with all the MBAs, dem can’t help me, but I said ‘Ms Stella, I tell you what, hold your thoughts. I’m going to get pen and paper and start write’, and you know that I found the US$6 million,” he said.

He said the story behind that was that, “In business, as a leader, you must listen to everybody. From the lady who is serving you coffee, to the chairman of the board. Show them respect and you must be humble.”

“I’m blessed that I have been working with such a great company and opportunity to work with some great people,” Wehby said.

Wehby said GK has done exceptionally well in revenue growth even as the dollar depreciated by nearly 80 per cent, as the group has been able to withstand the impact of the depreciation on the company.

He shared that in 2011, the company’s revenue in the United States was under $30 million. It now stands at $165 million.

“I wanted to lift the game in terms of where GraceKennedy is going, so I met with the team and we spoke about a global consumer group..; 50 per cent of our profits outside Jamaica; revenues of 60 per cent outside Jamaica and leveraging our relationship with international partners,” Wehby said.

“I always made it clear that we’re not saying that we’re not going to grow in Jamaica, but because of the huge market outside of Jamaica, we’re growing faster outside of Jamaica,” he said.

He said the vision has been understood and appreciated by its 2,700 employees, as evidenced by an overall 90 per cent positive response in its annual survey last year.

Wehby received the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies’ Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Global Business Leadership in April.

He has expanded the scope of the company’s outreach investment with the Issa Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships to a world-class level, providing exposure for the nation’s talented athletes.

He served for two years as Government senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com