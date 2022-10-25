St Thomas eastern MP wants highway subcontractors removed from project

Member of Parliament for St Thomas Eastern Dr Michelle Charles wants the immediate removal of the subcontractors on the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project as residents of the parish continue to struggle with the effects of the protracted road works.

Charles says the main contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company, should take over the work.

“My people have demonstrated, I have negotiated and we are still left frustrated. After three years, Madam Speaker, I can no longer ask them to be patient,” she told the House of Representatives on Tuesday, while contributing to the State of the Constituency debate.

Charles told legislators that while her constituents welcome the construction of the road, the dust nuisance was causing health problems.

She said she was receiving daily complaints from vendors, churches, teachers and others.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Motorists, including taxi operators, have complained that they are unable to keep up with regular maintenance costs for their vehicles.

“Wi car front lick out, middle end lick out, back end lick out, chassis twist, rack and pinion gone, shocks nah shock again,” she lamented.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.