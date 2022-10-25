Theatre icon and pioneering broadcaster Leonie Forbes has died

Theatre icon and pioneering voice in Jamaican television and radio, Leonie Forbes, has died.

She was 85.

Forbes was born on June 14, 1937 and grew up in Kingston as an only child.

The National Library of Jamaica says she attended St. George's Preparatory, Merrywood Elementary School, Mico Practising School, Kingston Senior School, Excelsior College and Durham College.

Her first job after leaving school was with Sir Philip Sherlock as a typist then with playwright Barry Reckord.

Forbes became one of the first voices on the radio as an announcer in 1955 on the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC).

She spent six years studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in England where she pursued a diploma course in Radio Television and Stage.

Forbes also worked on scripts for the British Broadcasting Corporation's Caribbean service.

Forbes has played leading roles in twelve pantomimes and has acted in plays such as 'Sea Mama', 'The Rope and the Cross' and 'Old Story Time'.

She has also appeared in films such as 'Children of Babylon', 'Club Paradise' and 'Milk and Honey'.

Forbes also authored a book called The Re-Entry into Sound, along with Alma Mock Yen, which is a standard text used to train broadcasters across the Caribbean.

Forbes is the mother of four children.

Awards: Order of Distinction (Officer Class) Government of Jamaica (1980), Silver Musgrave Medal, Centenary Medal.

