Update | JDF officer in sex assault scandal recalled from overseas training

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says the senior officer at the centre of the sexual assault scandal has been recalled from training overseas "to enable further investigation and the appropriate disciplinary proceedings".

At least 16 female soldiers have filed complaints.

On Monday, the JDF confirmed it was investigating the allegations.

The JDF says, throughout this process, it remains keen on protecting the complainants' confidentiality to reduce any opportunity for victimisation or legal mismanagement of the investigation.

In a statement today, Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Wemyss Gorman said that since taking office she has been strident in her stance against any act of sexual harassment involving any servicemember regardless of their gender.

“The situation involving multiple reports against the accused is an indication that service members recognise that the JDF is serious about any breach against the Sexual Harassment (Prevention) Policy (whether verbal, nonverbal, physical, written, visual or graphic) which was crafted during my tenure as Force Executive Officer in 2018,” said Wemyss Gorman.

“I am encouraging any servicemember or civilian who has information with regards to this investigation or any other breach of the sexual harassment policy or any other policy to come forward and make a formal report,” she added.

