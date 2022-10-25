Windshield washer shot dead on Dunrobin Ave in St Andrew

A windshield washer was shot dead on Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of a Total gas station.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit confirmed that the shooting took place at approximately 10:30 a.m.

It is reported that the windshield washer was standing on the median along the roadway talking to fellow washers when the pillion on a motorcycle fired several shots, hitting the man.

The bike then sped off in the direction of Washington Boulevard.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

