30-y-o man shot dead in St Andrew drive-by attack

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and another injured in a drive-by incident on Ripon Road in St Andrew on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Akeem Campbell.

The police report that Campbell was at a stall about 9:45 p.m., when unidentified assailants drove up in a motor vehicle and opened gunfire.

The injured man is being treated at hospital.

