72-y-o man killed in St Catherine

The police in St Catherine are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a senior citizen at Jones Avenue in the parish on Wednesday morning.

The deceased man is Harvey Clarke, a 72-year-old retiree, of Gordon Boulevard, Ensom City, St Catherine.

It is reported that Clarke went to the Jones Avenue community outside Spanish Town about 10:30 a.m. to deliver food to a friend.

While Clarke was standing outside the friend's home, explosions were heard and he was subsequently found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Checks by the police who were summoned revealed that Clarke was hit in his forehead and abdomen.

He was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

-Rasbert Turner

