December 5 hearing for woman accused of knife attack on child’s father

A committal hearing is to be held on December 5 for a St Catherine woman charged over a knife attack on the father of her child.

The date was set when 33-year-old Tavia Harrison, of Pusey district in Point Hill, who is charged with wounding with intent, appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court today.

A determination is to be made on whether the case will be moved to the High Court division.

Allegations are that on April 12 both parties were at home when a dispute developed between them.

It is being alleged that the accused used a knife to stab the complainant all over his body.

He was taken to Spanish Town Hospital and then transferred to the National Chest Hospital, where he was admitted.

Harrison was later arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

