Family conflict linked to student brawl at Grange Hill High – Williams

Education minister Fayval Williams has confirmed that the brawl involving female students at the Grange Hill High School in Westmoreland was a spillover from a conflict between their families.

Williams said that the four students, who were separated by staff, are from the same community.

A 30-second video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday.

It is not clear when the incident occurred.

“A report revealed that the students are from the same community and that their families were allegedly, presently at odds with each other. It is also alleged that a simple disagreement started the fight,” Williams said during Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing.

She said that an “all of government, all of country approach” must be taken in addressing the longstanding issue.

Last week, the Ministry of Education launched its 'Just Medz it' campaign to end violence in schools.

She told the post-cabinet press conference that a UNICEF 2018 situational analysis has informed the Government that approximately 80 per cent or 300,000 Jamaican children experience some form of psychological or physical violence administered as discipline.

It said approximately 60 per cent or 240,000 students are bullied at school, while 79 per cent or 296,000 witness violence in the home or community.

“Given these figures, we should not be alarmed that we're seeing violent behaviour among our children,” said Williams.

She said that students are showing up at school “psychologically and physically abused”.

The education minister said that there is an epidemic of violence among children “and that is just the hard cold truth”.

She said that this is a “mammoth” task that cannot be left to guidance counsellors, deans of discipline, senior teachers, and school resource officers.

“What we are witnessing in our schools is not normal. It is as a result of major psychosocial issues which include family problems, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, sexual abuse, and violence,” she said.

“So, if we were not convinced before we are now and we have to treat with the emotional and psychological well-being of our children and their families in a more focused and concentrated way,” said Williams.

- Kimone Francis

