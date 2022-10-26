Full Text | Oberlin students receiving support following unusual disturbance

The administration at Oberlin High in St Andrew says support is being given to students and staff affected by this morning's disturbance at the institution.

Several students fell to the ground, some screaming, following a devotion.

The school, in a statement today, informed that a teacher had offered a special word to the students and that the population broke out into worship.

It says this saw some students becoming overwhelmed, with some fainting and others acting in an abnormal manner.

The institution says some students were taken to the school's nurse.

The Gleaner was also informed that some student had to be taken to a nearby medical facility.

Arising from the ordeal, classes were suspended.

Meanwhile, commanding officer St Andrew North police division, Superintendent Shericka Service, says the police will continue to provide support to the school community.

And Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, said that she has reported the issue at the school to the Ministry of Education.

Full Statement

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 7:40 a.m. we convened a General Assembly with all students and teachers in the schoolyard.

One of our teachers had previously informed us that she had a Word for the student population, and so she was given the opportunity to share along with another teacher.

Based on my humble opinion during the worship some students were overpowered by the anointing and started to worship aloud as well, while a few others had to be taken to the nurse because they could not control themselves and a few had also fainted.

We believe that some of the students seeing what was happening naturally became afraid.

After worship ended, the students were sent back to their classes however, more students were brought to the nurse because they were acting abnormally. The nurse along with other teachers tried to calm them while others offered a word of prayer.

Some parents who were on the campus at the time also helped to console the students while other parents called the school to find out what was happening and if their children were okay.

Because of the complexity of the situation and the fact that some students were unsettled school was dismissed at 10:00 a.m. with only the PATH students allowed to remain in order for them to collect their lunches.

